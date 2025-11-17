Community NewsLatest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

Filipino Liaison Association in Riyadh recognized for volunteer work at 2nd OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Saudi

Photos from FLAIR-KSA/FB

The Filipino Liaison Association in Riyadh (FLAIR) was recognized for its volunteer support during the second leg of the OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Saudi Arabia, where the group assisted government agencies in delivering on-site services to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The three-day caravan, held Nov. 13–15 at the Al Mutlaq Hotel, brought together 11 Philippine government agencies providing documentation, welfare programs and labor-related services that many OFWs typically return to the Philippines to obtain.

The event was opened by Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raymond Balatbat, Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr., Assistant Secretary Julyn Ambito-Fermin, Labor Attaché Dominador Salanga of MWO-Riyadh and Labor Attaché Solaiman Mutia of the Eastern Region.

FLAIR volunteers helped manage crowd flow, guided OFWs through queues and directed them to the appropriate agency desks, which contributed to smoother coordination.

The Department of Migrant Workers and the Migrant Workers Office in Riyadh formally acknowledged FLAIR and other partner groups for their key role in the successful rollout of the caravan.

