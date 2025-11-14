‘Bowling for a Cause’ brings together 17 Filipino organizations in Qatar

The Filipino community gathered in a show of unity and compassion as the Las Damas de Rizal–Doha Chapter and the Knights of Rizal–Doha Chapter hosted “Bowling for a Cause,” the culminating event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, on Oct. 24 at the Qatar Bowling Federation.

Seventeen Filipino organizations fielded 25 teams for the charity tournament, which aimed to raise awareness and support for those affected by breast cancer.

The event drew sponsors, supporters and honored guests, including Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo Melicor, who highlighted the importance of collective action in fighting the disease.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Lady Dr. Anne Binondo, president of Las Damas de Rizal–Doha Chapter, and Sir Jundee Mar Tejedo, deputy chapter commander of the Knights of Rizal–Doha Chapter, emphasizing the community’s shared commitment to the cause.

Teams competed in an energetic and friendly atmosphere throughout the night, with cheers and applause echoing across the venue.

The podium finishers for the team awards were:

Champion: OFIEM (Gold Medal & Trophy)

1st Runner-Up: KOPz A (Silver Medal & Trophy)

2nd Runner-Up: KOPz B (Bronze Medal & Trophy)

3rd Runner-Up: Bulakbowlers

4th Runner-Up: OKEC

Individual excellence was also in the spotlight, with special awards presented to:

High Series, Men: Sahyaril (KOPz)

High Series, Women: Michelle C (OFIEM)

Low Roller: Galo (Britney Spares)

Special team spirit awards were given to: