‘Bowling for a Cause’ brings together 17 Filipino organizations in Qatar

The Filipino community gathered in a show of unity and compassion as the Las Damas de Rizal–Doha Chapter and the Knights of Rizal–Doha Chapter hosted “Bowling for a Cause,” the culminating event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, on Oct. 24 at the Qatar Bowling Federation.

Seventeen Filipino organizations fielded 25 teams for the charity tournament, which aimed to raise awareness and support for those affected by breast cancer.

IMG 7745 1 IMG 7828

The event drew sponsors, supporters and honored guests, including Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Mardomel Celo Melicor, who highlighted the importance of collective action in fighting the disease.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Lady Dr. Anne Binondo, president of Las Damas de Rizal–Doha Chapter, and Sir Jundee Mar Tejedo, deputy chapter commander of the Knights of Rizal–Doha Chapter, emphasizing the community’s shared commitment to the cause.

Teams competed in an energetic and friendly atmosphere throughout the night, with cheers and applause echoing across the venue.

IMG 8471 IMG 8557

The podium finishers for the team awards were:

  • Champion: OFIEM (Gold Medal & Trophy)
  • 1st Runner-Up: KOPz A (Silver Medal & Trophy)
  • 2nd Runner-Up: KOPz B (Bronze Medal & Trophy)
  • 3rd Runner-Up: Bulakbowlers
  • 4th Runner-Up: OKEC

IMG 8694

Individual excellence was also in the spotlight, with special awards presented to:

  • High Series, Men: Sahyaril (KOPz)
  • High Series, Women: Michelle C (OFIEM)
  • Low Roller: Galo (Britney Spares)

Special team spirit awards were given to:

  • Best Uniform: FFHQ
  • Most Spirited Team: ALSE Batch 147

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

