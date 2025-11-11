Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Tolerance Festival in Abu Dhabi to feature Philippine booth, residents invited to visit

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE is inviting Filipino residents to visit the Philippine booth at this year’s National Festival of Tolerance, happening from November 14 to 16, 2025, at Umm Al Emarat Park.

Organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the event aims to bring together residents, citizens, and families in a shared celebration of unity during the Year of Community.

From 4 PM to 10:30 PM, the Philippine booth will offer a glimpse of the country’s rich culture through traditional treats, local favorites, and live performances that celebrate Filipino creativity and artistry.

Showcasing Filipino pride, the festival will feature performances by America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Peter Rosalita on Nov. 14 at 9 p.m.; the Strings Ensemble composed of Lex VoTolerance Festival in Abu Dhabi to feature Philippine booth, residents invited to visitn Sumayo, Marianne Olga Elloso, Nilisa Victor, Thara Astrid Mamaril, Sean Emmanuel Tibe, and Randrews Ryan Feraer on Nov. 15 at 5:45 p.m.; and the Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-aawit at Mananayaw (OPMMAD) on Nov. 16 at 9:15 p.m.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of multicultural activities, including international performances, art exhibitions, global heritage showcases, multilingual musical theatre, family-friendly games, and interactive sessions that foster dialogue and mutual understanding.

