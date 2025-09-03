Experience the best of Asian flavors at Chinese Star Restaurant in Dubai

Step inside Chinese Star Restaurant and prepare for a culinary adventure!

From the delicate folds of Dim Sum to sizzling BBQ, steaming Hot Pots, and fresh Sushi, every dish is a journey through the diverse flavors of Asia, crafted to deliver an authentic taste experience. Sweet treats, refreshing drinks, and vibrant presentations complete the experience, making every visit a celebration of taste and culture that Filipinos will surely enjoy sharing with family and friends.

Located on the first floor of Ghurair Centre near the cinema in Deira, Dubai, the restaurant offers options for every occasion. Families and friends can enjoy a lively meal in the main dining area, while larger groups can retreat to private VIP rooms: VIP1, VIP2 with karaoke for a spirited experience, and VIP3 for those seeking an intimate celebration.

This month, diners can savor the special Dim Sum Platter, featuring Fried Banana, Sesame Cake Ball, Vegetable Spring Roll, Chicken Sui Mai, Shrimp Dumpling, and Steamed Chicken Dumpling for only AED 19.9! Pair it with the new Bucket Fruit Tea, now at a special price of AED 17.9 (down from AED 26), a refreshing drink ideal for sharing.

Chinese Star Restaurant also brings its signature Asian flavors to birthdays, corporate events, and private celebrations, ensuring memorable moments for every gathering. Reservations can be made at 043541588 or 529151988, or via email at [email protected]. More information is available at chinesestarrestaurant/bizonline.ae.