DMW steps up monitoring of Filipino seafarers transiting conflict zones

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo55 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has intensified its monitoring of Filipino seafarers aboard vessels transiting high-risk maritime areas.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac on Thursday cited ongoing threats of piracy and armed attacks in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and surrounding areas.

“It is not enough to just say, we are taking the necessary safety precautions, the best way to spare our seafarers is to avoid the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” Cacdac added.

He reminded manning agencies and principals of their obligation to report planned transits and the presence of Filipino crew in these areas through the department’s welfare monitoring system. Noncompliance will be met with sanctions in accordance with DMW regulations.

The renewed warning comes in light of recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The DMW said it is in constant coordination with relevant government agencies to assess the situation and provide real-time support to seafarers and their families.

“The Department will not hesitate to take firm and lawful action against those who compromise the safety of our seafarers. We owe them protection, not promises,” Cacdac stressed.

