PH to receive Pfizer vaccines in the next few weeks- envoy

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Romualdez said that the country may receive the much-awaited doses of vaccines from Pfizer in the next couple of weeks after it was delayed last month.

Government officials said the absence of an indemnity deal delayed the arrival of 117,000 doses of Pfizer set to arrive last February.

“Medyo nagkaroon lang ng kaunting delay pero darating din daw,” Romualdez told ABS-CBN News. “It’s supposed to be coming to the Philippines within the next couple of weeks.”

“It takes time, but we’re not far behind, as some people think. We’re not far behind from many countries. Sa totoo lang we’re actually better off than many countries,” he added.

Romualdez said that the country is also set to buy 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“We already concluded the agreement. Now we’re threshing out the supply, kung kailan nila puwedeng i-deliver,” he said.

The initial doses of Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive in May or June.

So far the Philippines has rolled out its vaccination program with 600,000 Sinovac vaccines and nearly half a million AstraZeneca vaccines.