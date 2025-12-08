Cebu Pacific rolls out an early festive surprise with AED 1 Dubai-Manila fares

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, spreads holiday cheer early as it unwraps its 12.12 Super Seat Fest, giving travellers the chance to treat themselves to a well-deserved vacation that they can look forward to next year.

From 8 December to 13 December 2025, passengers from Dubai can book their flights to the Philippines for as low as AED 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will start from June 1 to November 30, 2026.

From Manila, travellers can connect to 27 other domestic destinations, making it easier to explore provinces across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Whether it’s a long-awaited reunion, a quick beach getaway, or a spontaneous food trip, these are all made possible with CEB’s Super Seat Fest.

Travellers can explore Bohol and its iconic Chocolate Hills or go on a nature escape to Samal Island. With the airline’s wide domestic network, they can also connect through Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao to explore more of what the Philippines has to offer.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.