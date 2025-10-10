Fly home with rewards: Singapore Airlines offers exclusive limited-edition gifts for travelers

Planning your next vacation or a well-deserved trip home to the Philippines? Singapore Airlines is giving you another reason to book your next flight now!

For a limited time, travelers who book their flights with Singapore Airlines using Mastercard can receive exclusive, limited-edition gift items designed to make every journey even more rewarding.

The first 120 KrisFlyer members who book their flights with Mastercard through singaporeair.com between Sep. 12, 2025 and Oct. 31, 2025, and register their interest, will receive a special gift bag that includes an aircraft model, travel adaptor, passport pouch, wireless desk charging station, TSA lock luggage strap with weighing scale, thermal food jug, and a Singapore-edition mobile phone strap.

It’s the perfect opportunity for Filipinos in the UAE planning to fly home to see loved ones or explore new destinations abroad. With Singapore Airlines’ world-class service and Mastercard’s exclusive rewards, your next trip could be even more memorable.

Here’s how to join:

Book your flight on singaporeair.com using Mastercard as your payment method. Register your interest before Oct. 31, 2025, (20:00 hrs UAE time) at https://tinyurl.com/w9xb8jys .

The giveaway is open to KrisFlyer members only. If you’re not yet a member, you can sign up here for free.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy exclusive rewards while you plan your next getaway. With Singapore Airlines and Mastercard, every booking comes with added value and unforgettable experiences.

For full terms and conditions, visit this link.