Fly business class to Dubai with China Southern Airlines and get AED 300 gift card

This Golden Week is the perfect chance for Filipinos traveling to the UAE to elevate their travel!

Experience a perfect mix of luxury travel and premium shopping as China Southern Airlines rolls out an exclusive promotion for its business-class passengers.

From Sept. 25 to Oct. 12, travelers flying business class to Dubai with China Southern Airlines will receive an AED 300 gift card, redeemable across stores at Mall of the Emirates for shopping, dining and lifestyle experiences.

This special offer is open only to business-class passengers on China Southern Airlines-operated flights arriving in Dubai with ticket numbers beginning with 784.

Passengers can collect their gift card at the Customer Service Desk next to PF Chang’s at Mall of the Emirates by presenting a valid passport and original boarding pass. Those without a boarding pass can verify their travel itinerary through the airline’s official email, [email protected].

Gift cards must be claimed within seven days of arrival and no later than Oct. 12. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each passenger may redeem the promotion only once during the campaign period.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer — book your flight now and indulge in the best of both travel and shopping.