Philippine Airlines passengers in UAE get an exclusive AED 30 OFF at Brands For Less stores!

๐Ÿ—“๏ธ Promo Period: July 5 โ€“ Sep 5, 2025

๐Ÿ›’ How to Redeem:

Spend AED 200+ in-store & show your Original PAL boarding pass (within 30 days of travel) + valid ID.

๐ŸŽ Get instant AED 30 discount โ€” one-time use per customer.

๐Ÿ“Available at all BFL stores across the UAE.

๐Ÿšซ Not valid online or with other promos.

Hurryโ€”limited redemptions only!

Terms and Conditions Apply.