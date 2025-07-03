TravelLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Your next flight home, on us! Book now and fly free with ADCB, dnata Travel, and Philippine Airlines this Dubai summer surprises

From 02 June to 31 July 2025, ADCB, dnata Travel, and Philippine Airlines invite you to enjoy an exclusive summer offer that makes your journey even more rewarding.

Simply book any Philippine Airlines flight from Dubai to the Philippines through any dnata Travel outlet and pay with your ADCB Debit or Credit Card. Each booking gives you a chance to win a complimentary roundtrip ticket to the Philippines!

Whether you are heading home to reunite with loved ones or planning a tropical escape, this is your opportunity to travel smarter and possibly, for free.

📍 Visit your nearest dnata Travel outlet and ask about the “Next Flight Home, On Us” promotion.

📞 For more information, contact your local dnata Travel agency.

Terms and conditions apply. Don’t miss your chance. Book now and let the Philippines call you home!

