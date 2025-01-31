New Year, New Adventures: Travel this 2025 with Singapore Airlines’ exclusive seat sale

If traveling more is part of your New Year’s resolution, there is no better time to start than now. Singapore Airlines helps you turn those travel dreams into reality with special fares to top destinations across Asia and Australia.

Whether you want to visit family, explore a new city, or plan an early vacation, this is your chance to book flights at a great value.

Take advantage of this offer by booking your flights today through Feb. 12, 2025, and enjoy flexible travel dates. You can fly to your chosen destination anytime between now and Nov. 30, 2025. For travelers heading to Australia, travel dates begin from March 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025.

For overseas Filipino workers, this is a great opportunity to finally visit your loved ones in the Philippines via Manila or Cebu or take a much-needed break outside the country.

Discover new and popular destinations including Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket), Singapore, Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City), Hong Kong, China (Beijing, Shanghai), Japan (Osaka), South Korea (Seoul), Indonesia (Jakarta), and Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur).

For those planning a trip to Australia, flights are available to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Cairns, and Darwin, giving you the chance to experience everything from city life to breathtaking natural landscapes.

KrisFlyer members can unlock even more savings with exclusive fares. Simply use the promo code KFTRAVEL25 when booking at singaporeair.com. Terms and conditions apply. Don’t wait too long to make your travel plans.

Start the year by turning your travel resolutions into reality with Singapore Airlines! This is a great chance to book your next trip at a discounted rate.