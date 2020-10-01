Cebu Pacific launches new Philippine tourism campaign with Dubai-Manila flights seat sale for as low as AED200

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, marks its newest campaign entitled ‘Juan Love’ (pronounced “one love”) that aims to promote the Philippine tourism industry, with Dubai–Manila flights for as low as AED200 one-way base fare.

Filipinos and other residents in the UAE planning to visit the Philippines can now book flights at affordable rates from October 1 to 5, 2020, for travel between November 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

The ‘Juan Love’ campaign is an online initiative unveiled not only to highlight the beauty and wonders of the Philippines’ local destinations, but also to show how flying supports the people behind the tourism industry—how each flight and each tourist, will help people sustain livelihoods.

As this campaign showcases the scenic spots, thrilling activities, and native delicacies each destination is known for, Juan Love will also shed light on all the local businesses and fellow Filipinos making all these possible.

“We have been continuously working hand-in-hand with our partners in the government to help ensure the nation bounces back from this crisis. We believe as more destinations open up for tourist travel, we wil be able to support the small businesses and communities,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience. “With the launch of our Juan Love campaign, we hope everyone joins us in showing one love for the Philippines.”

CEB has recently announced that it has increased the number of flights between Dubai and Manila to thrice weekly beginning October 2020. Dubai-Manila flights will be operating every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while its Manila-Dubai service will be every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

In addition, CEB earlier introduced more flexible options for passengers to give them peace of mind in booking flights during this period. These expanded flexibility options include unlimited free rebooking, which may be subject to fare difference if new date is beyond three months. Passengers with existing travel funds may opt to use this to book new flights during this sale.

The airline also continues to implement enhanced bio-security preventive measures to keep all passengers and personnel safe. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, rapid antibody testing for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards.

For more information, frequently asked questions may be found here: https://bit.ly/CEBFlightRemindersAE

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making a booking online.