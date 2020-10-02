REPORTS: New proposed law outlines how expats can acquire UAE citizenship

A new proposed law in the UAE reportedly outlines how expatriates in the country can obtain Emirati citizenship.

In a report by Arabian Business’ Arabic website, the proposal would like to include giving citizenship to investors, entrepreneurs, professionals, and people with special talents provided that they meet certain terms and criteria.

The report, which was also carried by various local newspapers, cited an excerpt of the Justice Ministry’s circular.

Among the criteria are the following:

1. Renounce his/her original nationality or any other nationality he holds.

2. Have a lawful and continuous residence in the country.

3. Be proficient in the Arabic language.

4. Have a legitimate means of subsistence.

5. To have an academic qualification.

6. To be of good conduct.

7. That he has not been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor that violates honor or trust unless he/she is rehabilitated.

8. To obtain security approval.

9. To swear an oath of allegiance to the UAE.

If the proposal pushes through, those who will be granted citizenship many no longer need to secure Emirati sponsorship to bring their families in the UAE, said the report.