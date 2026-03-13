Hong Gourmet Hypermarket features Asian food deals this March

Dubai residents looking for Asian food options can enjoy special dishes at discounted prices this March at Hong Gourmet Hypermarket.

Located on Al Mankhool Road in Al Hudaiba, the hypermarket has become a convenient destination for customers searching for Asian groceries, fresh ingredients, and ready-to-eat meals. The store offers a variety of freshly prepared dishes alongside its wide selection of specialty Asian products.

Among the featured items this month is the BBQ Skewers Platter (8 pieces), which includes BBQ lamb skewers, BBQ chicken skewers, BBQ fish tofu, and BBQ cuttlefish balls. The platter is currently available for AED 29.9, reduced from its regular price of AED 40.

Another popular item on promotion is the Cashew Chicken, a savory dish made with tender chicken stir-fried with crunchy cashew nuts. Customers can enjoy the dish at AED 26.9, down from AED 38.

Seafood lovers may also try the Octopus Warship Sushi, which is now offered at AED 18.90 from its original price of AED 27.

Meanwhile, fans of dim sum can enjoy the Shrimp Dumplings (5 pieces), known for their delicate wrapper and shrimp filling, now available for AED 12.90, reduced from AED 18.

The management of Hong Gourmet Hypermarket said the promotion aims to give customers the opportunity to enjoy flavorful Asian dishes while benefiting from special prices.

“We want our customers to enjoy quality food and exciting flavors at affordable prices. Our March promotion is our way of sharing great food experiences with the community,” the management shared.

Customers can visit Hong Gourmet Hypermarket at Al Mankhool Road, Al Hudaiba, Dubai, to explore the store’s selection of Asian groceries and ready-to-eat meals while taking advantage of the limited-time food offers this March.

For inquiries, customers may contact 04 325 8958 or 050 883 5086.