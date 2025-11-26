West Zone celebrates 20th anniversary and 54th Eid Al Etihad with exciting in-store activities, promotions, and prizes

West Zone is celebrating 20 years of serving the community alongside the 54th Eid Al Etihad, and everyone is invited to join the festivities! From 28 November to 3 December 2025, selected West Zone branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will host exciting in-store activities, while all branches will offer special promotions. Shoppers have a chance to win instant and grand prizes, including West Zone shopping vouchers and products, Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai hotel stay, Marugame Udon meal vouchers, and Cebu Pacific flight tickets.

Participating branches for in-store activities:

West Zone Al Nahda 1

West Zone BurJuman

West Zone Al Muraqqabat

West Zone Al Satwa

West Zone Al Khail

West Zone Al Barsha 4

West Zone Discovery 2

Safestway Bay Al Batha Tower (Business Bay)

West Zone Abu Dhabi branches (to be confirmed)

At selected West Zone branches, shoppers can enjoy a week of fun-filled activities! With a minimum spend of AED 100, you can spin, snap, guess, and win exciting prizes every day.

1. Wheel of Zurprises

Spin the Wheel of Zurprises for a chance to win instant prizes, including West Zone shopping vouchers and West Zone products.

2. PhotoWall Zone – in Special Partnership with Marugame Udon

Snap a selfie at the PhotoWall Zone, brought to you in partnership with Marugame Udon. Post it publicly on your social media, tag @WestzoneGroupUAE, and use the hashtags #WestZone20years #WestZonexMarugameUdon. Daily winners will take home Marugame Udon dine-in vouchers.

3. Zcan to Win

Scan the QR code to register for the raffle draw. Upload a copy of your receipt during registration and keep the original for prize claims. Staff will stamp receipts to prevent duplication. Prizes include West Zone shopping vouchers, Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai hotel stay, Marugame Udon meal vouchers, and Cebu Pacific flight tickets, with winners announced online on 2 December 2025.

4. GuezZ it to Win it

Take a chance to guess the total value of all products in the push cart. An exact guess means you win everything inside! Receipts will be stamped to ensure fairness.

5. InstaZone

Take part in the 20th anniversary celebration at InstaZone and share your photo with #WestZone20years for a chance to win daily treats from West Zone.

Special promotions across all branches

During the celebration week, shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounts, bundle offers, and in-store promotions at all West Zone branches, making it the perfect time to shop and save.

Don’t miss this festive celebration filled with prizes, fun activities, and amazing promotions! Visit your nearest West Zone branch from 28 November to 3 December 2025 and join the celebration.