11 days of mega savings: Don’t miss Liz Super Sale at Expo Centre Sharjah!

For eleven days, shoppers can take advantage of unbeatable deals on fashion, household items, lifestyle products, and sports goods—all conveniently under one roof!

From June 26 to July 6, everyone is welcome to enjoy incredible discounts at the Liz Super Sale, happening at Expo Centre Sharjah Halls 6 and 4, open daily from 11 am to 11 pm.

It’s the perfect opportunity for Filipinos and other bargain hunters in the UAE to stretch every dirham while shopping for trusted brands and great finds.

Expect amazing offers from popular names like Debenhams, Muji, Next, Foot Locker, Mothercare, American Eagle, BBZ, V Perfumes, and many more.

Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe, picking up essentials for the home, or looking for special items to add to your balikbayan box or to bring home as pampasalubong for loved ones, the Liz Super Sale makes it easy to shop for everything you need without breaking the bank.

With an entry fee of just AED 5 and free parking at Expo Centre Sharjah, shoppers can enjoy a whole day of finding the best bargains and exclusive promotions without any extra worries.

Don’t miss this chance to stock up on big savings and discover great finds for yourself and your family back home.

Gather your friends and family and head to the Liz Super Sale to experience why this shopping event is one of the most anticipated in Sharjah and the rest of the UAE.