Fil-Am Women’s Volleyball Team claims championship in thrilling PBVL Season 2 finale

The Filipino-American (Fil-Am) Women’s Volleyball Team emerged victorious as champions of the Pinoy Bahrain Volleyball League (PBVL) Season 2 tournament after a thrilling championship match against the Sindikato Team, held at A Ali Sports Club in Zinj on September 29, 2024.

In an action-packed final, the Fil-Am team showcased their skill and determination against a formidable opponent, delivering a memorable performance captivating a large audience of enthusiastic fans and supporters.

Right from the first ball, the match was a high fusion of brilliance and fierce competition leading the Fil-Am Team to attain supremacy in the first set with good serves supported by fine teamwork.

The first two sets were tightly contested, with each team displaying exceptional talent and strategy. However, the Fil-Am squad gained momentum in the third set, executing powerful spikes and effective serves that put them ahead. Although Sindikato fought back to win, the Fil-Am squad regrouped and displayed exceptional skills in the following sets.

It was a runaway victory with team captain Reigna Cruz spearheading them to the top, as her explosive spikes inspired teammates to victory, both through the skill and inspiration.

“Let us, then, celebrate that this is victory beyond the scoreboard and indeed a testament to our unity, perseverance, and the incredible community support. Together, we’ve shown that when we unite with passion and determination, there’s no limit to what we can achieve,” Reigna said after the match.

Key performances from the rest were pivotal in changing the tide of the match.

The PBVL has become an emblem of community spirit instilling camaraderie and healthy competition in the Filipino athletes within Bahrain. Both teams deserved an applause for their sportsmanship and skills, adding that this event is a continuation of showcasing Filipino talent.

With this championship win, the Fil-Am Women’s Volleyball Team not only claims the title but also inspires young athletes within the community to pursue their dreams in sports. The team looks forward to future competitions, aiming to build on their success and continue representing their heritage with pride.

As the celebrations commence, the Fil-Am team’s victory stands as a shining example of unity and excellence in the world of volleyball.

(This press release was written by Cecil V. Ancheta of Bahrain’s Filipino Writers’ Circle)