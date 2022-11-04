TFT Reach

LuLu Hypermarket highlights wide variety of Filipino viands, products at Pinoy Pride promo

Filipinos all over the UAE will definitely enjoy the opportunity to buy their favorite viands and products from the Philippines with amazing discounts – as LuLu Hypermarket begins their ‘Pinoy Pride’ promo!

Running until November 9, the LuLu Hypermarket Pinoy Pride promo will give Filipinos that immense feeling of nostalgic vibes with a wide variety of authentic and delicious Filipino dishes displayed in the LuLu Hypermarket Hot Food section at budget-friendly prices.

pinoypridelulu 1

In addition, LuLu Hypermarket also has rock-bottom prices for seafood, so that Filipinos can explore a great range of both fresh and prepacked fish favorites like tuna, sardines which are all available on offer.

This is also the perfect opportunity to stock up your pantry on your favorite condiments at unmatchable prices. From fish sauce, banana sauce, oyster sauce, soy sauce and more – LuLu Hypermarket has all of these up for grabs!

pinoypridelulu 2

In addition, Filipinos will also enjoy the taste of their all time favorite exotic fruits and vegetables that LuLu Hypermarket has brought all the way from the Philippines to their shelves.

Pinoy Pride offers are available in-store at all LuLu Hypermarkets and online at luluhypermarket.com or through LuLu’s mobile app on iOs or Android.

