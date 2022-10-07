LOOK: China Sea Restaurant relaunches with a brand-new look, more high-standard amenities

A new restaurant will be added to your favorite go-to places in Deira for rest, good food, and recreation as China Sea restaurant relaunches with new menu sets and high-standard amenities.

Equipped with karaoke, private dining rooms, playroom for kids and spacious conference rooms, China Sea restaurant is perfect for intimate dining celebrations or corporate occasions.

The grand opening of the newly renovated China Sea restaurant was attended by several individuals who all enjoyed freshly prepared meals with authentic Chinese taste.

Apart from a wide range of hotpot options, they also offer unlimited mouth-watering dishes which are served in incredible food presentation and newly cooked from the kitchen.

Ms. Summer Xie, the owner of China Sea Restaurant was thrilled to welcome guests and invited Filipinos to try their appetizing dishes.

“I’m so happy that we have the Grand Opening of China Sea today and I really like to welcome everyone, especially the Filipinos to try our food,” said Ms. Xie.

Several Filipinos who were excited to be the first to try out the new Chinese restaurant in the area did not miss out the chance to take the delight in enjoying their scrumptious meals.

“Sobrang sulit po yung dami ng pagkain sa presyo at ang sarap ng food,” said Ariel, who visited the Chinese restaurant with his family for the first time.

China Sea Restaurant offers both meat and vegetable hotpot options for its diners. Those who attended the opening program were fortunate to witness a professional performer who showcased his art in doing “Bian Lian” or also known as Changing Mask, a traditional Chinese theatrical art.

Food lovers can enjoy their unlimited delectable dishes for as low as AED 69 and upgrade their dining experience with unlimited drinks for only AE 89. They are conveniently located at Al Maktoum Rd near Deira Clocktower, Deira, Al Rigga, Dubai.

You can visit their restaurant which has a cool Chinese-themed interior daily from 11:00am to 11:00pm. Book your reservations at 04 295 9816.