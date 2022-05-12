Discover Burjuman’s ‘hidden gem’ at 1001 Hotpot & BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant

Filipinos living at the Burjuman area can now enjoy a delicious and fulfilling hotpot and BBQ experience with the opening of the newest branch of 1001 Hotpot & BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant.

The restaurant has expanded its operations to the Burjuman area as of May 1 2022, bringing over 20 years of delicious culinary experience and its 100% authentic Chinese Hotpot and BBQ cuisine for more Filipinos and expats to enjoy.

“We know that Filipinos love the unli-experience of hotpot and BBQ with their friends. That’s why we hope that they would enjoy our unique and authentic experience that we have perfected over 20 years,” said Zheng Chun Ying, owner at 1001 Hotpot & BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant.

Wu Ping, operations manager at 1001 Hotpot & BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant, added: “There are lots of Filipinos and Dubai residents who often pass by the Burjuman area, that’s why we decided to bring our BBQ experience closer to where they are to reach out to them and have them enjoy our delicious meals.”

For only AED 68 per head, each person can enjoy an all-inclusive hotpot experience. In addition, diners will also enjoy a lavish buffet as well – which runs from 11:00 am to 1:00 am.

1001 Hotpot & BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant also offers a special business lunch buffet. For only AED 35, diners can enjoy ten cooked dishes, soup , desserts + chilled juice, coffee, and water anytime from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm.

What’s even better is that 1001 Hotpot & BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant will also be offering a huge 30% discount for all diners until May 20, 2022 – so be sure not to miss it!

1001 Hotpot & BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant is located at Al Attar Grand Building (Near burjuman metro station Exit 3).

For reservations, call 0567802277 or Whatsapp: 0501275978

The main branch of 1001 Hotpot & BBQ Buffet China Gate Restaurant is is located at D07, China Cluster, International City, Dubai. To reserve your table, call 0506959186 or contact 02434109.