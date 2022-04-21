Enjoy Tasty Yue’s Asian food delights with exciting, affordable week-long promos at WEMART!

Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant, one of the most sought-after, newly-opened Asian restaurants in Dubai, will be holding special promos for Filipinos and expats to savor the taste of their authentic Asian dishes!

Starting from April 20-28, shoppers who visit any of WEMART’s stores and have a single purchase worth AED 150 will get a free AED1 coupon where they can enjoy a selection of Cantonese fresh dishes for only 1 dirham!

The AED 1 voucher that WEMART will be giving away may be used for the following special Asian dishes that you shouldn’t miss:

Soy Sauce Chicken Hong Kong Style. Enjoy a savory serving of ¼ piece of chicken drenched in a special Asian soy sauce and other spices.

Steamed Prawn Dumplings. Love steamed Asian goodies? Tasty Yue has prepared a special serving of their classic steamed prawns perfect for a quick snack.

Farm season vegetables. WEMART prides itself in providing vegetables fresh from their farms – and now you can enjoy a delicious serving of fresh vegetables on your plate!

Season fruit plate. Fulfill your sweet tooth cravings with some of WEMART’s fresh fruits of the season!

All coupons are valid for three days only so be sure to take advantage of these free dishes from WEMART and Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant!

Milk tea offers

In addition, Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant will also be holding a special promotion together with one of WEMART’s most in-demand drinks – their Milk tea!

With every AED 180 spend, diners can get one voucher for a milk tea for only AED 1. Those who spend AED 300 will get to enjoy two vouchers of WEMART’s special warm super premium milk tea!

Flavors available include their Fresh Jasmine Fruit Tea and their Sweety Strawberries. Each person may only exchange a maximum of two milk tea coupons. The coupon is valid for only three days when you get it and may only be used at the WEMART Dubai Investment Park area so be sure to visit when you can!

Fresh Cantonese dishes promos

Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant also thrills its members with exclusive discounts and benefits starting from April 20 to 28.

Here are the dishes you shouldn’t miss:

Tasty Yue Cantonese Dish Original Price Promo Price Monday: Braised Eels AED 58 AED 38 Tuesday: Stir-fried Mutton with Scallions AED 40 AED 28 Wednesday: Steamed Chicken Xiao Long Bun AED 22 AED 12 Thursday: Stir Fried Beef with Vegetables AED 58 AED 38 Friday: Special Roasted Fish AED 108 AED 68 Saturday: Steamed Chicken Xiao Long Bun AED 22 AED 12 Sunday: Peking Duck AED 99 AED 78

These specials are limited to one serving per table for dine-in only. Be sure to go early as only 200 servings will be available per day – so be sure not to miss these until stocks last!

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai