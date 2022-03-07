Philippines Pavilion’s Food Festival brings an authentic Filipino culinary experience at Rove City Walk Hotel

Expo 2020 Dubai is heading to its final month in March 2022 and the Philippines Food Festival ups the ante once again with its latest and final leg at the Rove City Walk Hotel!

UAE residents and tourists can indulge in a specially curated Filipino menu. Savoury grazing buffet tables will serve some of the finest Filipino appetizers and desserts. As a highlight to the overall dining experience, guests will feast on a unique main course plate which will feature several of the most delicious viands from the Philippines.

Guests can enjoy this special variety of Filipino dishes and delicacies spanning different regions of the country at the Rove City Walk Hotel in Dubai from 5 to 19 March.

The hotel will serve the most heartwarming comfort food from the Philippines that have been given a modern twist by internationally-renowned award winning Filipino culinary ambassador Chef John Buenaventura together with Rove’s very own Director of Culinary and F&B services, Chef Spencer Black.

Philippine Department of Trade and Industry Assistant Secretary for Trade Promotions Group and Philippines Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos underscored that the Philippines Food Festival has witnessed thousands of approving smiles from the UAE’s international mix of nationalities and cultures, who have raved about the delicious taste of Filipino food.

“We’re now at the final lap of our Philippines Food Festival and this theme reflects the positive vibes and energy that heartwarming Filipino comfort food brings to the table. Global residents within Dubai’s multicultural city have all been raving about the delicious taste of Filipino food, and this is just the beginning of our larger purpose – which is to bring the authentic Filipino culinary experience to the world,” said Gaetos.

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer of Rove Hotels, underscored that the Philippines Food Festival would pique the curiosity of thousands of their guests coming in from all over the world and allow their palates to explore the authentic taste of Filipino dishes.

“At Rove, we are proud to collaborate once again with the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippines Tourism Promotions Board, and the Philippines Pavilion to shine light on one of the aspects of the Filipino culture. Pinoy cuisine encompasses various influences spanning centuries but is still fairly unknown to many residents. Through this initiative, we at Rove are excited to attract attention to the intricacies and flavours that make up for an authentic Filipino cuisine,” said Bridger.

The Philippines Food Festival dinner buffet special was inaugurated with an intimate dinner celebration last 4 March 2022 in an exclusive invite-only preview.

Running until 19 March, guests will be welcomed to a grazing buffet table which will display both cold and hot Filipino food starters such as ‘Kilawing Mindanao’ (ceviche), ‘Ensaladang Mangga at Dilis’ (mango salad), ‘Kropek’ (prawn crackers), ‘Lumpiang Pancit’ (vegetable noodle spring roll) and others. These will surely stir up your appetite for the exciting culinary journey ahead!

Each of the main course dishes will be served to your tables on huge plates which could be enjoyed alone or shared together with friends and family. Some of the iconic Filipino dishes that will be served during the 15-day Philippines Food Festival at Rove City Walk Hotel include ‘Tadyang ng Baka Humba’ (short ribs sweet stew), ‘Chicken Inasal’ (charcoal chicken thigh in lemongrass), ‘Escabecheng Apahap’ (crispy-fried seabass with sweet & sour sauce), ‘Ginataang Hipon’ (coconut milk shrimp stew), and more!

Popular Filipino desserts such as the ‘Leche Flan’ (milk custard), ‘Buko Pandan’ (coconut and jelly with sweet cream), ‘Mais con Hielo’ (corn with shaved ice and milk), ‘Turon’ (sweet crispy banana rolls) and other delicacies will also be available at a separate grazing table, to give a sweet ending to your culinary journey in the Philippines.

Home to a co-working space and a strategic location at the heart of the city, Rove City Walk Hotel and its signature restaurant, the Daily is a proud partner of the Philippines Food Festival, offering its very own Filipino culinary journey which will feature various traditional delicacies with a modern twist, created by internationally-renowned award winning Filipino culinary ambassador Chef John Buenaventura.

Running from 5 to 19 March 2022 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, the hotel will offer a special, curated buffet for only AED 99 per person.