Huawei launches P50 Pro, P50 Pocket in Middle East, biggest overseas flagship store to open in Riyadh

Huawei has officially launched its two new flagship phones: The P50 Pro and P50 Pocket in a grand gala evening event at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last January 26.

Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group – Middle East and Africa took centerstage to present the company’s two flagship phones that features state-of-the-art True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera, XD Optics, new Super Colour Filter System, True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology that all merge to give life to the photos and videos taken by these new phones.

Participants during the launch event tested both phones where they got to experience Huawei P50 Pro’s lighweight, ergonomic curved glass display that features double ring, quad camera set up with a single punch hole camera for its selfie lens.

In addition, they also got to try out the P50 Pocket version with its multi-dimensional hinge that allows for its iconic flip feature. What separates it from the competition is its multi-dimensional lifting design which provides for a slimmer, smoother screen when unfolded. In its folded version, it has a selfie-enabled rear camera as well as a wide variety of widgets that the user can activate by swiping through the small circular screen.

Flagship store

The evening also witnessed two important updates to Huawei’s consumer market in the Middle East – first of which is the launch of Huawei’s biggest overseas flagship store to date, located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Huawei is set to conduct a soft opening to the public on January 28, with the official ceremony to take place this 02.02.2022 (February 2, 2022). Individuals who visit anytime between the soft opening and the official ceremony and order selected Huawei gadgets will obtain free gifts and other items.

The new flagship store is located at Gate 4, Riyadh Front, at the capital’s Airport Road.

In addition, Saudia will now appear within the Huawei’s AppGallery as well foillowing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two entities. This strategic partnership is seen to expand Saudia’s reach not only through Huawei’s smartphones – but across all of the company’s wearable items, laptops and other forms of tech as well.