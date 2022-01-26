Philippines Food Festival highlights three must-try dishes in Agemono’s ‘Bangkota Menu’

The Philippine Food Festival’s ‘Bangkota’ menu amps up with Agemono Express’ special mouthwatering dishes that will be exclusively available at their Satwa at Burjuman Branches

From beef, to chicken, and even seafood – here are the ‘Bangkota’ menu items from Agemono Express that you shouldn’t miss

Tapsilog. Agemono prepares their special marinated pieces of tender beef that has been fried to perfection alongside their special fried rice and sunny side up egg for this classic ‘Tapsilog’ combo. Each bite of the beef gives out that mix of juicy umami taste alongside a sweet-salty taste profile that’s complemented well by the flavorful fried rice.

Chicken Chopsuey. You can never go wrong with Fried Chicken, especially for Filipinos! Agemono gives this Bangkota menu a special twist with its own iteration of the Chopsuey that’s served with a mix of freshly-harvested vegetables, quail eggs, with a strong chicken sauce base.

Tahong Guisado. Love Mussels? Agemono’s Tahong Guisado is a modern take on the Filipino favorite where diners can have a taste of the sea alongside each spoonful of rice.

Ube Taro MilkTea. All of the ‘Bangkota’ meals are also served alongside Agemono’s delicious MilkTea that’s a favorite flavor among Filipinos nowadays.

Nestled at the heart of Satwa as its main branch, Agemono Express also has several other branches where Filipinos are found in large numbers such as Burjuman and Deira. The restaurant also has express kiosks found inside the Philippine Supermarket, Ansar Gallery in Deira, and regularly participates in Dubai Night Markets “Night Market Al Rigga and The Market Al Muraqqabat” both located in Deira with two separate kiosks.

Agemono Restaurant is a member of the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneur (LFBE), a sub-committee of the Philippine Business Council of Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE). The PBC-DNE is a non-profit organization established in 2001 under the patronage of the Embassy of the Philippines and the Philippine Consulate General of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and the only Filipino organization recognized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the esteemed role of facilitating business opportunities for the Filipino community and their commercial partners in the country.