Experience fast, secure money transfers with best rates at Hubpay app

When the month-end arrives, it is a common sight to find many overseas Filipinos in the UAE queuing up at various exchange houses to send their monthly allowance for their families back in the Philippines.

But now, OFWs have an alternative choice to avoid those long queues and hassles of spending time outdoors with the help of Hubpay – one of the UAE’s money transfer app that allows UAE-based expats to link their bank accounts and transfer money to the Philippines in just a few taps on their smartphones.

Since its inception in September 2020, Hubpay has helped UAE residents remit money back home to the Philippines in a safe and secure manner, thanks to their state-of-the-art security payment systems. Apart from international remittance, Hubpay users can also use the app to help pay for their bills and recharge their mobile airtime overseas.

Users of the Hubpay app also get to enjoy great exchange rates and fast money transfers through the app with zero service charges. What sets it apart from other digital money transfer apps in the market today is its bank-grade security feature, as well as ease of digital onboarding for its users.

“Hubpay offers the best value for UAE residents who wish to send their remittances without the need to visit an exchange house. We likewise offer the best rate exchange rates to ensure that expats get the optimal value for the money that they send through our platform,” said Kevin Kilty, Founder and CEO of Hubpay.

OFWs in the UAE can easily link their bank account details with hubpay, regardless if it’s in the UAE or the Philippines as their recipient account.

UAE residents can easily access Hubpay and download the app through on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Hubpay Limited, is a company incorporated under the laws of the ADGM. Hubpay is regulated by the FSRA (Financial Services Permission 190024) and licensed for Providing Money Services under category 3c of the ADGM Financial Services and Markets Regulations.

Users can contact Hubpay through the help button in the Hubpay app or email them at [email protected].