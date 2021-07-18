WEMART Abu Dhabi officially opens with tons of exciting promos for all

Filipinos in Abu Dhabi can now enjoy their favorite Asian grocery items in the heart of the capital as WEMART Abu Dhabi has officially opened its doors today, July 18!

The long-awaited opening of WEMART Abu Dhabi started with a soft launch and free tasting session from July 15 to 17 where Filipinos and other shoppers queued and waited in line to enjoy shopping for their groceries. Each shopper who registered for WeMart’s application also enjoyed free goodie bags.

As the biggest Asian market in the capital, WEMART Abu Dhabi welcomes all residents with exciting, fun-filled promos during their opening week! Here are the promos you shouldn’t miss:

Free vouchers. All WEMART members will receive a free AED 10 voucher on the homepage of the WEMART App from July 15 to 20. This voucher may only be used for shopping at the Abu Dhabi branch and is valid from July 18 to 25.

Free hotpot. From July 18 to July 20, shoppers who spend over AED200 in the newly-opened WEMART in Abu Dhabi, will get a “Free Hot Pot” voucher. With this special voucher, customers can visit WEMART’s Customer Service Center to avail the AED104 hotpot for free!

Free tissue packages. Shoppers who spend and consume food at the WEMART Abu Dhabi Branch will take home a free box of WEMART Tissues! Each customer is only allowed to have one box per day. There are limited quantities available so be sure to shop early!

All in all, there are lots of fun-filled activities shoppers and Abu Dhabi residents can enjoy in WEMART.

The WEMART Abu Dhabi is located at the corner of Hamdan and Salam St, opposite Nehal Hotel.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.