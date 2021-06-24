Kubyertos Cuisine: Elevating the taste of Philippine flavors in the UAE

Filipinos in the UAE who are searching for that distinct taste of home will now experience fulfilling, delicious viands from the Philippines that have all been elevated to the next level.

Located at the heart of Jebel Ali in close proximity to the Expo 2020 station in Dubai, Kubyertos Cuisine serves classic Filipino dishes with a modern twist, as well as famous dishes from around the world with a Filipino flair.

Gina Valbuena, owner of Kubyertos Cuisine, recalled that the name of the restaurant hails from one of her mom’s classic calls whenever food at their home is ready for the family to partake.

“Ang mama ko speaks a bit of Chavacano. Both my parents were from Batangas until they moved to Mindanao after ng World War 2. We stayed mostly in Davao City kung saan ako pinanganak. Madalas ko maalala yung mama ko tuwing kakain na and binabanggit nya, ‘Nasaan na yung mga kubyertos?’. Kubyertos means ‘spoon and fork’ so talagang it is associated with food,” shared Valbuena.

Here are their top sellers that you shouldn’t miss:

Valbuena further said that they have been consistent in improving and enhancing their offerings since they first opened their doors in January 2019 until they evolved into a gourmet concept.

“The target is to offer our delectable selections not only to our overseas Filipinos, but to the rest of the world. In fact, we already have been entertaining diners of different nationalities. We really wanted na ma-appreciate din ng ibang lahi yung pagkain natin kasi ang sarap naman talaga to be honest,” said Valbuena.

Kubyertos Cuisine is located at Discovery Gardens Pavilion in Jebel Ali and very accessible because the Pavilion is at the foot of the Discovery Gardens Metro Station (Route 2020). It is also very close to the Expo 2020 site.

To order, contact 04 589 6448 or 050 605 7948.