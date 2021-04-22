Visit Ramadan Nights for food, fun and family shopping

Presenting the ultimate shopping, entertainment, culinary and cultural destination for 17 nights, the region’s largest and most popular Ramadan fair is set to get under way in Sharjah.

Organised and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah from April 22 until May 8, the Ramadan Nights will not only be a one-stop shop for all your Ramadan requirements but also offer some incredible deals on a wide range of leading brands, and chances to win several amazing prizes.

“The Ramadan Nights offers the perfect indoor shopping experience. A definite shopping pattern is seen during Ramadan in the region and the Ramadan Nights, which begins a few days into Ramadan and ends just before Eid Al Fitr, is perfectly timed to tap into the surge in demand for everything that you need to observe the holy month and celebrate the ensuing festival marking the breaking of the fast,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The Ramadan Nights has over the years emerged as the region’s only platform where all your requirements ranging from shopping to entertainment and food to fun are available under a single roof, encouraging families and groups to spend their entire evenings at the venue. The icing on the cake is the huge discounts of up to 70% on leading brands and a chance to win a luxurious BMW car, shopping vouchers and other valuable prizes in raffle draws, by spending as low as Dhs 100 at the stalls.

“Being a consumer fair, we are engaging with our target audience 24×7 and rewarding them handsomely. Social media is our favourite meeting place, and those active on Instagram can take home an iPhone 12 Pro by participating in our ‘Tag Your Friends’ Instagram contest. Stay tuned to Sharjah FM’s ‘Atheer’ program and lucky listeners can win shopping vouchers that can be redeemed at the Ramadan Nights.

There is more to the Ramadan Nights than just shopping and it will continue to be an integral part of the larger Sharjah Ramadan Festival, featuring a variety of activities including cultural programmes, traditional Emirati delicacies, a huge food court, and raffle draws.

It will feature more than 300 exhibitors who will be displaying more than 1,000 brands at nearly 10,000 sq m of exhibition space.

At the Ramadan Nights Exhibition, residents can expect their favourite brands and retailers such as Al Mandoos, LC Waikiki, Nine West, Naturalizer, Hush Puppies, Gant, Lasenza, Lacoste, Fila, Skechers, Home Style, Belissimmo Perfumes and more. The exhibit profile includes toys, fashion, perfumes, household, footwear, handbags, cosmetics, accessories, Ramadan necessities and food items.

“Consumer behaviour changes considerably during Ramadan. Usually, retail traffic and sales pick up as early as two weeks before Eid Holidays commences, encouraging retailers to spruce up their stocks of staple products, household goods, clothing, and every essential item that is in demand during the season. With the Ramadan Nights Exhibition, we bring together all the leading retailers under a roof for the convenience of residents, this year we have added Toys, Arts & Craft as a new feature category for children, bringing their favourite brands such as V- Tech, Crayola, DPOWER, Lotus Dolls and classic Eid gifts for children at affordable prices,” said Mr. Jacob Varghese, Liz Exhibition’s, event partner at Ramadan Nights Exhibition.

The Ramadan Nights will be open for visitors from 8 pm to 1 am daily, from April 22 until May 8. Children below 12 enter free, while others have to pay an entry fee of Dhs 5. Parking is free.