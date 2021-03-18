NAPAKABUTI NG PUSO: Filipino couple ‘extremely grateful’ for Al Fardan Exchange’s CEO for shouldering hospital bill worth AED57,000 of their twins

The Filipino couple who raked in huge hospital bills after giving birth to their twin daughters last February have expressed their utmost gratefulness to the CEO of Al Fardan Exchange for shouldering the entire amount.

John and Monico Tubo said that Hassan Fardan Al Fardan paid the entire bill worth AED57,000 for the treatment of their premature-born twins. They added that the businessman responded to the couple’s call for help, and that he did not hesitate to help even if he had not met them prior.

“Ang laking pasasalamat namin sa kanya kasi kahit hindi niya kami kilala, tinulungan niya kami. Napaka-generous niyang tao,” said Monica.

“Ang buong hospital bill naming binayaran niya. Laking pasasalamat talaga kami dahil hindi kami makatulog kasi nga malaki ang bayarin,” added John.

They brought their twins to the hospital for treatment. However, Monica had already maxed out her annual health insurance allowance of AED150,000 for the twin’s treatment.

Their salaries would not also suffice as John works as a salon cleaner while Monica is a nanny in Dubai.

The hospital has allowed the children and their parents to go home but Monica left her passport as a guarantee that they will pay the hospital bill. Now, with the help provided by the CEO, Monica will now be able to get her passport.

The twins are also now in stable condition and healthy.

The couple wished Al Fardan for more success, and reiterated their extreme gratitude for his help.

“Salamat sa inyo, sana po mag-prosper pa po ang business niyo at madami pa kayong matulungan. Sana madami pa pong tao na katulad niyo na mabuti ang puso na tutulong sa mahirap. Marmaing salamat po sa inyong tulong, hindi namin ito makakalimutan,” they said.

Aside from the generous donation of the businessmen, the couple also received help from the Filipino community in the emirate who handed out in-kind donations such as groceries and diapers.