TFT Reach

NAPAKABUTI NG PUSO: Filipino couple ‘extremely grateful’ for Al Fardan Exchange’s CEO for shouldering hospital bill worth AED57,000 of their twins

Photo of Jamille Domingo-Marasigan Jamille Domingo-Marasigan5 hours ago

The Filipino couple who raked in huge hospital bills after giving birth to their twin daughters last February have expressed their utmost gratefulness to the CEO of Al Fardan Exchange for shouldering the entire amount.

John and Monico Tubo said that Hassan Fardan Al Fardan paid the entire bill worth AED57,000 for the treatment of their premature-born twins. They added that the businessman responded to the couple’s call for help, and that he did not hesitate to help even if he had not met them prior.

“Ang laking pasasalamat namin sa kanya kasi kahit hindi niya kami kilala, tinulungan niya kami. Napaka-generous niyang tao,” said Monica.

“Ang buong hospital bill naming binayaran niya. Laking pasasalamat talaga kami dahil hindi kami makatulog kasi nga malaki ang bayarin,” added John.

They brought their twins to the hospital for treatment. However, Monica had already maxed out her annual health insurance allowance of AED150,000 for the twin’s treatment.

Their salaries would not also suffice as John works as a salon cleaner while Monica is a nanny in Dubai.

The hospital has allowed the children and their parents to go home but Monica left her passport as a guarantee that they will pay the hospital bill. Now, with the help provided by the CEO, Monica will now be able to get her passport.

The twins are also now in stable condition and healthy.

The couple wished Al Fardan for more success, and reiterated their extreme gratitude for his help.

“Salamat sa inyo, sana po mag-prosper pa po ang business niyo at madami pa kayong matulungan. Sana madami pa pong tao na katulad niyo na mabuti ang puso na tutulong sa mahirap. Marmaing salamat po sa inyong tulong, hindi namin ito makakalimutan,” they said.

Aside from the generous donation of the businessmen, the couple also received help from the Filipino community in the emirate who handed out in-kind donations such as groceries and diapers.

Photo of Jamille Domingo-Marasigan Jamille Domingo-Marasigan5 hours ago
Photo of Jamille Domingo-Marasigan

Jamille Domingo-Marasigan

Jamille Domingo-Marasigan gathers stories on a wide array of topics, particularly on the Philippines, UAE, Saudi, and Bahrain—which are published on The Filipino Times Newspaper, The Filipino Times Website, and The Filipino Times Newsletter. She also presents the news on cam in the pre-recorded daily broadcast of The Filipino Times Newsbreak—a run-through of the most important events of the day, reaching 5,000 to 20,000 views—to deliver stories to audiences inclined to audio-visual content online. For recommendations and story pitches, you can reach her at [email protected]

Related Articles

West Zone launches ‘Great Deals’ promo from March 18 to 21

10 hours ago

Big Ticket to award two millionaires for March 2021 raffle draw

13 hours ago

Toshiba Announces 18TB MG09 Series Hard Disk Drives

13 hours ago

Win free air tickets to Philippines with Enervon Middle East!

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button