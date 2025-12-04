CIASI UAE Chapter celebrates 12th founding anniversary, swears in new officers

The Confederation of Ilocano Samahang Ilokano – UAE Chapter (CIASI UAE 61892 SOLID JUMA) marked its 12th founding anniversary with a celebratory event in Dubai.
Held on Tuesday, Dec. 2, the event brought together members of the Ilocano community from across the UAE to commemorate the organization’s milestone and achievements.
During the ceremony, the following officials were officially inducted into the National Executive Council of CIASI UAE 61892 Solid Juma:
- National Chairman: Rudy “Patsy” Bambico
- National President: Alex Reyes
- National Vice President: Laurence Anthony Batallones
- Secretary General: Mitch Carag
- National Treasurer: Rolliena Rimas
- National Auditor: Herbert Bartido
The organization also introduced its Head Council:
- Council 1: Mark John Rubio
- Council 2: Rey Sabala
- Council 3: Ritchie Maramag
- Council 4: Julio Nuda Jr.
Additionally, Edieffer Fontanilla was sworn in as Governor, with Joey Simon serving as Internal Governor.
The CIASI UAE chapter continues to strengthen ties within the Filipino community in the UAE by fostering cultural, social, and civic initiatives. Members expressed optimism that the new leadership team will further expand the organization’s reach and community engagement.