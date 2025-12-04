CIASI UAE Chapter celebrates 12th founding anniversary, swears in new officers

The Confederation of Ilocano Samahang Ilokano – UAE Chapter (CIASI UAE 61892 SOLID JUMA) marked its 12th founding anniversary with a celebratory event in Dubai.

Held on Tuesday, Dec. 2, the event brought together members of the Ilocano community from across the UAE to commemorate the organization’s milestone and achievements.

During the ceremony, the following officials were officially inducted into the National Executive Council of CIASI UAE 61892 Solid Juma:

National Chairman: Rudy “Patsy” Bambico

National President: Alex Reyes

National Vice President: Laurence Anthony Batallones

Secretary General: Mitch Carag

National Treasurer: Rolliena Rimas

National Auditor: Herbert Bartido

The organization also introduced its Head Council:

Council 1: Mark John Rubio

Council 2: Rey Sabala

Council 3: Ritchie Maramag

Ritchie Maramag Council 4: Julio Nuda Jr.

Additionally, Edieffer Fontanilla was sworn in as Governor, with Joey Simon serving as Internal Governor.

The CIASI UAE chapter continues to strengthen ties within the Filipino community in the UAE by fostering cultural, social, and civic initiatives. Members expressed optimism that the new leadership team will further expand the organization’s reach and community engagement.