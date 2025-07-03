SAYAW PINOY folk dance competition showcases Filipino culture, talent in Bahrain

To mark the 127th Philippine Independence Day, Filipinos in Bahrain gathered for SAYAW PINOY: Folk Dance Competition 2025—a lively celebration that brought Philippine traditions to life through dance.

Organized by the Filipino Club Bahrain under the leadership of Ms. Rosemarie Hernandez, in partnership with the Philippine Dance Crew, this year’s competition drew enthusiastic crowds as five Filipino community groups presented folk dances that honored customs that reflected the heart and soul of the Philippines.

Claiming the championship title was the Philippine Teachers Association Bahrain (PTAB) with their powerful performance of Karatong—a ceremonial dance from Mindanao known for its rhythmic movements and cultural significance.

Draped in handwoven T’nalak fabric, performers from Global Bisdak Bahrain United earned first runner-up with T’boli Kadal Tahaw, a traditional dance of the T’boli tribe in South Cotabato, celebrated for its graceful, bird-like motions.

Meanwhile, the United Bicolanos in Bahrain took second runner-up with Sinakiki, a lively folk dance from Rapu-Rapu, Albay that portrayed the spirited rhythms of agricultural life in the Philippines.

Also taking part in the competition was the Migrant Workers Association in Bahrain (MWAB), who performed Kappa Malong-Malong, a dance that demonstrated the versatility of the malong, a tubular garment traditionally worn by the Maranao people of Mindanao.

Adding a graceful touch and showcasing the Filipina spirit, PINAY Ikaw Na! donned elegant Maria Clara gowns in their performance of Cariñosa—a cherished courtship dance from Panay Island, symbolizing romance and the gentle nature of Filipino tradition.

The event was graced by the presence of Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, alongside Mr. Yusuf Lori, Director of Information and Follow-up of the Capital Governorate of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Their attendance, together with Philippine mission officials, Consul Bryan Jess Baguio, Labor Attaché Mr. Orville Balitoc, MWO Official Ms. Celia Cabadonga, and OWWA Welfare Officer Ms. Juvilyn Anns Gumabay, reflected the strong support for preserving and celebrating Filipino culture abroad.