TFT NewsLatest NewsNews

SAYAW PINOY folk dance competition showcases Filipino culture, talent in Bahrain

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

To mark the 127th Philippine Independence Day, Filipinos in Bahrain gathered for SAYAW PINOY: Folk Dance Competition 2025—a lively celebration that brought Philippine traditions to life through dance.

Organized by the Filipino Club Bahrain under the leadership of Ms. Rosemarie Hernandez, in partnership with the Philippine Dance Crew, this year’s competition drew enthusiastic crowds as five Filipino community groups presented folk dances that honored customs that reflected the heart and soul of the Philippines.

SP2

Claiming the championship title was the Philippine Teachers Association Bahrain (PTAB) with their powerful performance of Karatong—a ceremonial dance from Mindanao known for its rhythmic movements and cultural significance.

SP3

Draped in handwoven T’nalak fabric, performers from Global Bisdak Bahrain United earned first runner-up with T’boli Kadal Tahaw, a traditional dance of the T’boli tribe in South Cotabato, celebrated for its graceful, bird-like motions.

SP4

Meanwhile, the United Bicolanos in Bahrain took second runner-up with Sinakiki, a lively folk dance from Rapu-Rapu, Albay that portrayed the spirited rhythms of agricultural life in the Philippines.

SP5

Also taking part in the competition was the Migrant Workers Association in Bahrain (MWAB), who performed Kappa Malong-Malong, a dance that demonstrated the versatility of the malong, a tubular garment traditionally worn by the Maranao people of Mindanao.

SP6

Adding a graceful touch and showcasing the Filipina spirit, PINAY Ikaw Na! donned elegant Maria Clara gowns in their performance of Cariñosa—a cherished courtship dance from Panay Island, symbolizing romance and the gentle nature of Filipino tradition.

The event was graced by the presence of Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain, Her Excellency Anne Jalando-on Louis, alongside Mr. Yusuf Lori, Director of Information and Follow-up of the Capital Governorate of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Their attendance, together with Philippine mission officials, Consul Bryan Jess Baguio, Labor Attaché Mr. Orville Balitoc, MWO Official Ms. Celia Cabadonga, and OWWA Welfare Officer Ms. Juvilyn Anns Gumabay, reflected the strong support for preserving and celebrating Filipino culture abroad.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 2025 07 03T103628.739

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27 billion in deals

49 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 4

Alex Eala reflects on ‘dream’ Wimbledon debut: ‘History for my country’

32 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 03T095502.675

Your next flight home, on us! Book now and fly free with ADCB, dnata Travel, and Philippine Airlines this Dubai summer surprises

56 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2

UAE, Greece leaders discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button