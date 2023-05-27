Jason Hernandez on ex-wife Moira: I’m desperate to have her back

Singer Jason Hernandez could no longer control his emotions as he shared how desperate he is to win his ex-wife singer Moira Dela Torre back.

In a now deleted post as a response to Moira’s sister J’mee, Jason said he has been giving everything to reconcile with Moira.

J’mee reacted on the newly released song of Jason ‘Ikaw Pa Rin’ and said that the singer kept on using her sister.

“Nakakatawa ‘yung buong song, especially ‘yung part na ‘naghihintay pa rin hanggang ngayon sa ikaw at ako.’ Kasi parang buong year never ka naman nag-effort sa ate ko?” J’mee said.

“Never ka din naman nag-effort sa family namin before and after kayo maghiwalay,” she added.

J’mee also accused Jason of using the wedding videos of him and Moira without even asking her permission.

“Naiirita lang ako kasi ang layo talaga ng mga pinagsasabi mo sa lyrics ng kanta mo. Why do you need to manipulate people into thinking that you still love and miss her?” she stated.

Jason said he tried to reach out to J’mee but to no avail.

Jason said he tried reaching out to Moira and her family but the latter’s mother explicitly told him that they don’t want him anymore.

“I was caught off guard when you posted your tweets because one, I showed you this song last year July already so I don’t get why you’re surprised with the lyrics,” he said.

“Third, ‘buong year ‘di ka nag-effort sa ate ko,’ how can you be so sure? You didn’t see kung paano ako lumuhod at umiyak so she would take me back,” he continued.

“You didn’t see kung paano siya nagbasag ng baso to shut me up. You didn’t see kung paano siya galit na galit noong nagpadala ako ng food sa kanya because I thought she was sick, and how she told me to never go near her again. You don’t know how I would wait outside the condo sa driveway para ma-timingan lang siyang kausapin,” Jason continued.

Jason said he still misses Moira and he’s desperate to have her back.

“You call me desperate, yes, I am desperate to have her back. I made mistakes but I wanna be able to say that I did everything to make up and learn from it. I’ve been good to you and to your family and I’m sorry if you were fed false/exaggerated/filtered details, but I gave my all to try to get her back,” Jason said.