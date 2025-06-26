HONOR 400 Series: Capture, enhance, and relive the moments that matter most

These days, most of us use our phones to capture life as it happens, family moments, weekend trips, silly faces, and everything in between. But getting those photos and videos to actually look as good as the memories themselves? That’s a different story.

With the new HONOR 400 Series, you don’t need to be a professional photographer or spend hours editing. Thanks to the powerful AI Creative Editor, turning your everyday moments into something beautiful is as simple as a few taps. It’s the phone that understands real life, and helps you make the most of every shot.

Smart 200MP AI Camera for Life’s Best Moments

HONOR 400 Series starts with a camera system designed to work for you. The main lens offers up to 200MP for high detail and vibrant color, while AI Super Zoom up to 50X features help you capture your child performing on stage at the school talent show, or your teen scoring a goal from the far end of the soccer field.

Its AI Portrait Snap keeps fast-moving subjects sharp and in focus, so whether it’s your child running, friends playing, or your dog zooming around, your photos come out clear and vibrant every time.

The AI Creative Editor: Professional Results, No Experience Needed

This is where the HONOR 400 Series really sets itself apart. The AI Creative Editor isn’t just a photo editing tool, it’s an all-in-one tool built directly into your phone’s gallery. It’s designed for people who want beautiful photos and videos without needing to learn complicated software or third party apps.

Turn Photos Into Mini Movies with AI Image to Video

Got a sweet shot of your kids at the beach or your parents on vacation? With AI Image to Video, you can turn any single photo into a short video clip with cinematic effects. It’s perfect for sharing special memories in a more dynamic, emotional way.

Make Crowds Disappear with AI Erase Passers-by

Took a family photo at a famous spot, but strangers walked right through it? AI Erase Passers-by clears them out in one tap, so it looks like you had the place all to yourselves.

Fix the Old Favorites with AI Upscale

Want to show your kids what you looked like back in the day? AI Upscale brings old, blurry photos back to life by sharpening the details, perfect for reviving childhood snapshots and treasured family memories.

No More “One More Photo” with AI Eyes Open

Someone always blinks in group photos. With AI Eyes Open, your phone can swap in a photo where their eyes are open, so you don’t have to beg everyone for a retake.

Clear Up the Glass Glare with AI Remove Reflection

Taking pictures through windows at the zoo, the museum, or in the car? AI Remove Reflection gets rid of the glare, so the real moment shines through.

Widen the Frame With AI Outpainting

Shot a great vertical picture but need it to fit a wider layout? AI Outpainting extends the edges of your photo seamlessly, keeping the full scene—and everyone in it—intact.

HONOR 400 Series is a reminder that great photography isn’t about perfection, it’s about connection. And with the right tools, capturing those connections has never been easier.