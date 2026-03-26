UAE court orders woman to pay Dh20,000 for violating teen’s privacy

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh20,000 in compensation after violating the privacy of a teenage girl by filming and posting her images on social media without parental consent.

The case was filed by the child’s guardian, who initially sought Dh100,000 in damages for the material and moral harm suffered by both him and his daughter.

Court records showed that the defendant had previously been convicted in a criminal case for the same offense.

She was fined Dh10,000 and ordered to pay Dh10,000 in temporary civil compensation. The earlier ruling covering the unauthorized filming and publication of the minor’s photos and videos was upheld on appeal and has since become final.

The court ruled that the woman’s actions constituted a clear breach of the child’s privacy, emphasizing that the unauthorized publication caused harm to both the teenager and her father.

In its decision, the court awarded Dh20,000 in compensation, taking into account the prior criminal conviction and the damages incurred.