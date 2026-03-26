UAE and Slovenia presidents discuss regional security amid Iranian attacks

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Slovenian President Dr Nataša Pirc Musar, during which she strongly condemned the ongoing Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region.

These attacks, which have targeted civilians, civilian infrastructure, and critical facilities, were described as violations of sovereignty and international law that undermine regional security and stability.

President Musar expressed Slovenia’s full solidarity with the UAE, supporting measures to protect its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people and residents. She also commended the UAE for its effective management of the situation and the steps taken to safeguard the public, residents, and visitors.

The two leaders discussed the broader implications of the military escalation on regional and international peace, as well as its significant impact on the global economy. They stressed the importance of containing tensions and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to address outstanding regional issues, preserve security, and prevent further crises.

The call also covered various aspects of bilateral cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen ties. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing relations in support of the development ambitions of their nations and peoples.