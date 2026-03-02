NewsLatest News

UAE placed under Alert Level 2; DMW to impose deployment ban on newly hired OFWs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been placed under Alert Level 2, prompting the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to impose a deployment ban on newly hired overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During a Palace briefing, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan clarified that the alert levels are determined by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Based on the latest DFA advisory, the following alert levels are in effect across parts of the Middle East:

  • UAE – Alert Level 2 (raised from Level 1)

  • Bahrain – Alert Level 2

  • Kuwait – Alert Level 2

  • Qatar – Alert Level 2

  • Saudi Arabia – Alert Level 2

  • Israel – Alert Level 2

  • Lebanon – Alert Level 3

  • Jordan – Alert Level 1

  • Oman – No alert level

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac explained that while mandatory evacuation is only triggered under Alert Level 4, Alert Level 2 is sufficient to automatically enforce a deployment ban for newly hired workers.

“Alert Level 4 is mandatory evacuation. But Alert Level 2 is good enough to impose a deployment ban, especially for newly hired workers. At the DMW side, we will take appropriate action to enforce or implement the alert level,” Cacdac said.

Under Alert Level 2, non-essential travel is restricted, and Filipinos are advised to avoid mass gatherings and prepare for possible evacuation. The deployment ban applies only to newly hired OFWs, while those already working in these countries may continue their employment subject to safety advisories.

Meanwhile, Iraq and Syria remain under Alert Level 4 — the highest crisis alert — where mandatory evacuation is imposed. Cacdac added that Iran may be under Alert Level 3 or 4, pending confirmation.

The government continues to monitor developments in the region amid rising tensions, assuring that measures are in place to protect the welfare and safety of Filipinos overseas.

