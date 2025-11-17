Dubai completes first crewed eVTOL aerial taxi flight

Dubai has completed the first crewed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial taxi flight between two distinct locations in the UAE, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced.

The 17-minute Joby Aviation flight took off from the Dubai Jetman Helipad in Margham and landed at Al Maktoum International Airport during the Dubai Airshow 2025, making Joby the first company in the world to achieve such a flight in the UAE.

RTA also reported that Skyports Infrastructure has completed 60% of construction of Dubai’s first aerial taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport (DXB), the first facility of its kind globally. The vertiport has reached its highest structural point.

To expand the network, RTA signed agreements with Emaar Properties, Atlantis The Royal and Wasl Asset Management Group to build additional vertiports within their developments.

RTA Director General and Chairman Mattar Al Tayer said the flight marks a new milestone for Dubai and reflects the leadership’s vision to position the emirate at the forefront of smart and sustainable mobility.

He said the successful operation demonstrates that the aerial taxi system can function within shared airspace and strengthens confidence in Dubai’s regulatory and technological environment.

Joby plans to expand test operations in Dubai ahead of the planned commercial launch of the aerial taxi service in 2026, in coordination with the RTA, the General Civil Aviation Authority, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Air Navigation Services.

Joby’s electric air taxi has a range of up to 160 kilometres, a top speed of 320 kph and can carry four passengers plus a pilot. The aircraft operates with zero emissions and lower noise levels than traditional helicopters.

Skyports’ main vertiport near DXB spans 3,100 sqm across four floors and is expected to handle around 42,000 landings and serve 170,000 passengers annually. Additional vertiports will be built at Dubai Mall Zabeel, Palm Jumeirah’s Atlantis The Royal and Dubai Marina within the American University in Dubai parking area, forming the initial route network for the 2026 launch.

The aerial taxi service is expected to cut travel time between Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah to about 10 minutes, compared to roughly 45 minutes by car.