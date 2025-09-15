Marcos appoints ex-SC Justice Reyes as chair of commission probing flood control projects

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed former Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr. as chairperson of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which has been tasked to investigate irregularities in government flood control projects.

Marcos made the announcement Monday during a press conference at Kalayaan Hall in Malacañang.

Reyes, who retired from the Supreme Court in May 2020, previously served as presiding justice of the Court of Appeals and was appointed to the high court in 2017 by then-president Rodrigo Duterte.

The Palace earlier announced the two other ICI members: former Public Works Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson and Rossana Fajardo, country managing partner at auditing firm SGV & Co. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has also been named special adviser.

Created under Executive Order No. 94, the ICI is mandated to investigate anomalies, irregularities, and fund misuse in the planning, financing, and implementation of flood control and other infrastructure projects nationwide.

The commission will prioritize projects implemented within the last 10 years and submit its findings with recommendations for civil or administrative cases to bodies such as the Office of the President, Office of the Ombudsman, Department of Justice, and Civil Service Commission.