Rep. Martin Romualdez reelected as House Speaker in 20th Congress

Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez was officially reelected as Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday during the opening of the First Regular Session of the 20th Congress.

Romualdez secured his second consecutive term as Speaker with an overwhelming 269 votes. His nomination was backed by several major political blocs, including:

•Party-list Coalition, represented by TUCP Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza

•Lakas-CMD, represented by Quezon Rep. Jayjay Suarez

•Nationalist People’s Coalition, represented by Quezon Rep. Mark Enverga

•Nacionalista Party, represented by Misamis Oriental Rep. Yevgeny Emano

•National Unity Party, represented by Antipolo Rep. Ronaldo Puno

•Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, represented by Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos

In his nominating speech, Rep. Suarez praised Romualdez’s performance during the 19th Congress, describing him as a results-oriented leader who embodies “dignified, decisive, and compassionate leadership.”

He emphasized that Romualdez worked not for the spotlight but for meaningful outcomes, leading one of the most productive legislative terms in recent years and pushing key measures aligned with the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas agenda.

Romualdez ran unopposed, and no other lawmaker was nominated for the speakership.

Ahead of the vote, 291 House members signed a manifesto of support for Romualdez’s reelection, including Pampanga Rep. and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and 4Ps Party-list Rep. Marcelino Libanan, who served as the House Minority Leader in the previous Congress.

Lawmakers who did not vote for Romualdez are expected to elect their minority leader in a separate proceeding.