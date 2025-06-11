Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine Independence Day with special AED 3 seat sale!

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, invites travelers to discover the country’s rich history and cultural heritage through its signature Super Seat Fest – in time for Philippine Independence Day on June 12.

From June 11 to 15, guests from Dubai may book flights to Manila for as low as AED 3 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from December 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, ideal for those planning year-end holidays or meaningful summer trips in the Philippines.

Upon arriving in Manila, travelers can visit various tourist attractions that perfectly tell the vibrant history of the Philippines. Whether it’s rediscovering Intramuros’ storied attractions and timeless sites, or visiting the National Museum of Fine Arts, Natural History, and Anthropology, there’s surely a diverse experience for everyone.

Reunions with family and friends are made extra memorable with unique tourist destinations such as the Banaue Rice Terraces, often called by locals as the ‘8th Wonder of the Modern World’. The city of Vigan also boasts its well-preserved Spanish colonial architecture. Travelers may also connect to Davao to see Lake Sebu and visit its famous Lotus Garden and Seven Falls.

With the airline’s wide domestic reach, travelers can start their own journey to happiness in the vibrant capital or travel to the airline’s key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao – allowing travelers to have their unique adventure within the Philippines.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons. Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.