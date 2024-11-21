NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

P37-million Superlotto jackpot won by OFW on vacation in PH

Photo from PCSO official website

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from the Middle East has won the P37-million Superlotto 6/49 jackpot while on vacation in the Philippines.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) reported that the OFW will take home the winning prize of P37,462,798 exclusive of 20-percent tax under the TRAIN Law.

The winning combination—20, 32, 29, 31, 01, 22—holds personal significance to the winner, as it was the same set of numbers his father had used for years before falling ill, he told the PCSO. He added that he kept using the same combination after his father was unable to visit the lotto outlet himself.

The OFW also shared that he would return to the Middle East and only decide what to do with his winnings once he is back abroad.

“Masyado po mabait ang amo ko to the point na nahihirapan akong iwanan siya. Babalik po ako ng Middle East at doon na lang po ako mag-iisip kung ano gagawin ko sa aking napanalunan,” he said.

 

