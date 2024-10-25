NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Win big, win gold: Don’t miss your last chance to win big this October!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago

Don’t wait until October is over! With just a few days left before this month ends, make sure to give yourself the chance to win amazing prizes from Big Ticket!

This month is truly unforgettable with the return of the daily gold giveaway, customers have the chance to win a 24k gold bar worth AED 80,000 every single day! But that’s not all! There’s also the guaranteed AED 20 million grand prize, which further heightens the excitement for all participants.

Big Ticket photo

Remember, each ticket you purchase enters you into one daily E-draw for a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar and also gives you shot at the AED 20 million grand prize in the November 3rd draw. The more tickets you buy, the greater your chances of winning. This is the perfect time to boost your odds and seize the opportunity to be a lucky winner.

Additionally, two luxurious vehicles are up for grabs starting this October.

The stunning Range Rover Velar will be given away in a live draw on November 3rd. Meanwhile, the sleek BMW 840i is on promotion in October and November, with the draw date on December 3rd.

With daily gold giveaways and the guaranteed grand prize of AED 20 million, October is set to be a month filled with excitement and celebration. Join the fun, grab your tickets now, and get ready to be the next big winner.

Don’t miss your chance! Make your October a golden month to remember!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report52 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

GaqjtcuXkAAsb S

Commuters to get AED 10K, gold bar for finding ‘Mysterious Man’ in Dubai metro stations

5 mins ago
SSS 2

SSS opens salary, pension loans for Typhoon Kristine victims 

46 mins ago
cardboard boxes istock

Customs ramps up efforts to secure abandoned OFW balikbayan boxes

2 hours ago
LEA SALONGA

Live Nation presents Lea Salonga’s ‘Stage, Screen & Everything In Between’ concert at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai this November

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button