Al Maya Supermarkets introduce UPI Payments across UAE Outlets

Al Maya Supermarkets, a leading supermarket chain in the UAE, proudly announces the acceptance of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments across outlets. This milestone follows the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE earlier this year, marking a significant step in fostering economic cooperation between the two nations.

Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, shared the exciting news, highlighting the convenience and benefits that UPI payments will bring to Indian customers. “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this innovative payment solution in the UAE. The introduction of UPI will not only enhance the shopping experience for our customers but also strengthen the economic ties between India and the UAE,” said Mr. Vachani.

The inaugural transaction using UPI at an Al Maya Supermarket was conducted in the presence of H.E. Mr. Yatin Patel, Deputy Consul General of India in Dubai, underscoring the importance of this development in the bilateral relationship.

UPI is currently one of the largest real-time payment platforms globally. As per a recent ACI Worldwide report, 49% of the world’s real-time payments were made in India in 2023. Its success in India has led to global collaborations across several countries, and the UAE stands to benefit significantly from such integration given that it is a major destination for Indian tourists. The availability of UPI payment services is expected to enhance convenience and ease of transactions for Indian visitors, thereby benefiting both nations.

Mr. Vachani added, “With UPI’s proven track record and its growing acceptance worldwide, we are confident that this will pave the way for more seamless and efficient transactions, benefitting not just our customers but also the broader economy.”

Al Maya Supermarkets invites customers to experience the ease and efficiency of UPI payments at their outlets and looks forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions that enhance the shopping experience.