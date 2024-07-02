NewsLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Remains of 2 Filipino crew killed in Houthi attack return to PH

The remains of two Filipino seafarers who were killed in a Houthi attack on board MV True Confidence have been returned to the Philippines, the Department of Migrant Workers said.

The remains were received by their family on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2024, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport cargo area in Pasay City.

The two crew members were killed after being attacked by Houthi rebels while traversing the Gulf of Aden on March 6.

The other 13 crew members have already been repatriated and were given the necessary assistance, DMW said.

“As directed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. the DMW and OWWA will continue to assist the families of the seafarers and handhold them as they go through this difficult ordeal,” the DMW said in a Facebook post.

The remains were escorted by Dubai Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista, the agency said.

 

 

