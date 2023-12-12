5 best Christmas markets and events in Dubai

Christmas is just a few days away, and Dubai residents are on the lookout for festive places to celebrate the holidays.

Many of us here in Dubai love to visit Christmas markets and events. Some of the festive places have already opened their doors to the crowd while others are still preparing before they become available to the public.

If you’re thinking of places to go this holiday season, below is your go-to list.

1. Winter District

M2L Concepts has collaborated with Jumeirah Emirates Tower to create a winter wonderland out of JET Plaza Terrace.

This free Christmas event boasts outdoor markets where you can find a wide variety of festive gifts to give your loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINTER DISTRICT (@winter.district)

You can also enjoy different activities, such as listening to carolers, watching live entertainment, checking out pop-up stalls, and enjoying Santa’s Grotto.

Entry Price: Free

Dates: December 14th 2023 – January 5th 2024

Timings: 2 PM – 2 AM

Location: Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road

2. Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market is one of the best places you should visit in Dubai during the Christmas season. This free festive market features a huge range of retail stalls, live entertainment, food trucks, daily Christmas carols, and a 36-foot tall Christmas tree!

You can visit this place to shop for festive gifts and trinkets or enjoy yourself by sipping from a hot cup of chocolate drink. Whatever you decide to do, you are sure to feel that Christmassy atmosphere.

Entry Price: Free

Dates: December 15th 2023 – January 7th 2024

Timings: Monday to Thursday, 3 PM onwards & Friday to Sunday, 12 PM onwards

Location: Madinat Jumeirah Fort Island

3. Expo City’s Winter City

Expo City’s Winer City is coming back strong this year after its phenomenal success last year. Its event will last for 50 days of festive celebration that you certainly do not want to miss.

The place features a 53-foot tall Christmas tree and a White Christmas theme where everyone can enjoy a white winter wonderland. Visitors can immerse themselves in different fun activities, such as climbing walls, zip-lining, and fun slides. There are also various workshops available, such as gingerbread decorating and baking workshops.

The Winter City is also best enjoyed by children as it has a toy factory that offers personalized teddy bears while children can write letters for Santa in its Santa’s Grotto feature.

Entry Price: Free for ages 12 and below, Dh20 for adults

Dates: December 8th 2023 – January 7th 2024

Timings: 3 PM – 11 PM

Location: Al Wasl Plaza

4. Festive Feastival

Another family-friendly (and dog-friendly) festive event is the Festive Feastival at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club. This Christmassy market is your one-stop shop for all your holiday needs, especially for fur parents. Whether you need accessories and treats for your dog or unique gifts for your beloved family and friends, you can find it all here.

The event will also feature Christmas Tree Lighting (6 PM) a live DJ and a band for adults to enjoy. Meanwhile, children can meet Santa in his Grotto and take pictures with him (2 PM – 7 PM), creating fun and magical memories.

Moreover, everyone can complete their holiday experience with a snowfall every hour (2 PM – 4 PM and 6 PM – 9 PM). The snow is 100% non-toxic, making it safe for everyone.

Entry Price: Free

Dates: December 16th

Timings: 11 AM – 9 PM

Location: Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club

5. JLT Winter Festival

JLT has an exciting festive park in store for you. Visitors can enjoy shopping for thoughtful gifts and festive treats for their loved ones this holiday season.

The event, which is surrounded by an amazing view of skyscrapers, features various activities, such as live entertainment, Santa’s Grotto, and a tree-lighting ceremony.

Entry Price: Free

Dates: December 15th – December 23rd 2023

Timings: 4 PM – 9 PM

Location: JLT Park Gate 1