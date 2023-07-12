Dubai International Airport is world’s busiest in July 2023 — OAG

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been recognized as the busiest airport for international flights in July 2023, according to global travel data provider OAG.

With 4.9 million seats, the airport has 19 percent more international capacity than the next busiest international airport, which is London Heathrow (LHR) with 4.1 million seats.

According to a post in the company’s website, the number of daily seats at Dubai Airport increased by 2 percent compared to last month, while it increased at Heathrow Airport by 1 percent. Meanwhile, Amsterdam Airport took the third spot, adding 3 percent more seats per day compared to last month.

London Gatwick had the biggest increase in seat capacity this month, with 263,710 seats, which represents a 9 percent increase in seats per day compared to last month.

Doha Airport, which ranked eighth, and Incheon in Seoul, which ranked ninth, both added 7 percent more seats per day compared to last month.

The increase in seat capacity at these airports is likely due to a number of factors, including the easing of travel restrictions and the continued growth of the global economy.

Recently, DXB has been named as the top airport in the world for layovers due to its extensive range of amenities and luxurious shopping, lounging, and dining options.

According to aviation website Simple Flying, DXB offers a premium shopping experience featuring renowned brands like Hugo Boss, Tiffany & Co., and Rolex, making it the ultimate layover destination.