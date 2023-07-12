NewsTFT News

Dubai International Airport is world’s busiest in July 2023 — OAG

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been recognized as the busiest airport for international flights in July 2023, according to global travel data provider OAG.

With 4.9 million seats, the airport has 19 percent more international capacity than the next busiest international airport, which is London Heathrow (LHR) with 4.1 million seats.

According to a post in the company’s website, the number of daily seats at Dubai Airport increased by 2 percent compared to last month, while it increased at Heathrow Airport by 1 percent. Meanwhile, Amsterdam Airport took the third spot, adding 3 percent more seats per day compared to last month.

London Gatwick had the biggest increase in seat capacity this month, with 263,710 seats, which represents a 9 percent increase in seats per day compared to last month.

Doha Airport, which ranked eighth, and Incheon in Seoul, which ranked ninth, both added 7 percent more seats per day compared to last month.

The increase in seat capacity at these airports is likely due to a number of factors, including the easing of travel restrictions and the continued growth of the global economy.

Recently, DXB has been named as the top airport in the world for layovers due to its extensive range of amenities and luxurious shopping, lounging, and dining options.

According to aviation website Simple Flying, DXB offers a premium shopping experience featuring renowned brands like Hugo Boss, Tiffany & Co., and Rolex, making it the ultimate layover destination.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 12T155846.876

UAE declares official Islamic New Year holiday for public sector

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 07 12 at 2.18.29 PM

Nominations now open for Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals Awards in the Middle East 2023

3 hours ago
Huawei nova 11 Series Green

Rising expectations: Young smartphone users embrace trendy, feature-rich devices

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 12T120502.417

Abu Dhabi launches ‘Delivery Riders Hub’ initiative, delivery riders to get shaded areas, drinking water facilities

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button