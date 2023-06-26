35 newly licensed professional teachers take oath at PH Consulate Dubai

A total of 35 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Teachers (SPLE-LET) 2023 passers have taken oath as newly licensed professional teachers before the Consul General on June 23, 2023, at the Philippine Consulate General office, Dubai, UAE.

Seven new elementary and 28 new secondary teachers has vowed to uphold the highest standards of integrity, loyalty, compassion, and excellence in the teaching profession.

These educators have undergone rigorous training, comprehensive preparations, and intensive review, demonstrated their competence, and have emerged as beacons of knowledge and inspiration and satisfactory passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Teachers.

These 35 new licensed professional teachers are part of the 101 elementary teachers out of 380 examinees (26.58%) and 200 secondary teachers out of 591 examinees (33.84%) who successfully passed the April 2023 SPLE LET in countries in the Middle East, including Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, KSA; Doha, Qatar; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Abu-Dhabi and Dubai UAE; Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain; and Singapore. Dubai and Abu Dhabi testing centers have produced six secondary and five elementary topnotchers including the Top 1 and Top 2 in elementary and secondary respectively.

The oathtaking ceremony is officiated by the Hon. Renato N. Dueñas Jr, the Consul General of the Philippine Consulate Office, Dubai and Northern Emirates. The event is organized by the National Organization of Professional Teachers Inc-UAE Chapter, the accredited organization of teachers in the UAE in cooperation with the Philippine Professional Organization of the UAE.

The honorable Consul in his inspirational speech emphasized the vital role and commitments of the teachers in the world stage as they embark on this remarkable journey of molding young minds and shaping the future. After taking their oath, they now stand ready with heads held high to ignite the flame of education within the hearts of their future learners.

Mr. Duane Elison Alfaro, Chairman of NOPTI UAE 2023, delivered a warm and inspiring welcome address, embracing all participants and inviting them to witness the culmination of the teachers’ tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to the noble profession of shaping young minds.

Dr. Ericson Javillo, the current adviser of NOPTI-UAE, extends his congratulations to the passers and offers inspiring words, saying, “As you take your oath today, you pledge to guide, mentor, and empower generations to come, instilling in them a love for learning that will transcend borders and open doors to endless possibilities especially the overseas Filipino children.”

The Professional Regulation Commission Manila conducted the annual Special Professional Licensure Examinations (SPLE) in the Middle East and Singapore for the first time after the pandemic covering 21 professions which include teachers last April 22-24, 2023 across 9 testing venues including Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Teacher applicants planning to take the LET shall apply online at online.prc.gov.ph. After completing the online transaction, applicants shall submit to Migrant Workers Office Dubai (MWO, formerly POLO) via email at [email protected].

The said examination is communicated and conducted through the Philippine Professional Organizations, UAE in coordination with the National Organization of Professional Teachers, Inc-UAE Chapter.