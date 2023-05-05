OFW wins AED 100,000 with only AED 25 in O! Millionaire’s draw

A Filipino based in Dubai has won AED 100,000 after participating in O! Millionaire’s raffle draw for only AED 25.

Meet Edward Castaneda, an overseas Filipino worker for over 10 years who works as a Sales in a Dubai-based company.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Ed shared that his friend told him about O! Millionaire’s raffle draw, and he initially wanted to test his luck.

“At first, it was just for fun. I just wanted to try out my luck. I did not know you could contribute to Oasis Park when you buy a green certificate. That made me want to join more in the raffle draw,” Ed told TFT.

Green Certificates are what participants purchase for only AED 25, which entitles them to a free entry for the draw. Every purchase contributes to O! Millionaire’s initiative of building Oasis Park, the world’s sustainable green park.

Ed said he did not expect to be among the draw winners.

“I did not expect it because, as I said, I joined initially just for fun. I did not know that by as simple as joining a raffle, it would turn my life around,” Ed said.

“Thank you, O! Millionaire, for this wonderful opportunity! I am so much thankful and blessed. Thank you for giving many people a chance to improve their lives. And for giving a good cause in joining the raffle, for letting us be part of contributions in Oasis Park,” he added.

When asked how he would spend his winning money, Ed said he would use it to secure his children’s school finances and save some for the future.

“I will use it to secure my children’s school fees and save some for the future,” he shared.

Further, Ed encouraged fellow OFWs to join O! Millionaire’s raffle draw and have the chance to change their lives.

“To our kabayans, do not hesitate to join the weekly draw. You won’t lose anything if you try. You’ll never know; any day can be your lucky day. Keep trying, and what’s meant for you will reach you at the right time,” he said.

Edward’s win is proof that taking chances can fulfill big dreams. Join O! Millionaire’s raffle draw for as low as AED 25 and be the next lucky winner at the same time, take part in a green cause.