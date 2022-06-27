Irregular jobs, low wages behind Pinoy workers’ stress: Study

Organized labor group Federation of Free Workers (FFW) has cited irregular employment and low wages as reasons for Pinoy workers’ stress.

FFW vice president Julius Cainglet said contractual work was causing a lot of stress for workers in the Philippines.

Most employers don’t adhere to the Labor Law under which an employee having worked for six months for the same enterprise within a year shall be automatically regularized.

Caingelt attributed low wages for heightened stress levels for workers facing worries that they would not be able to provide for their families.

Cainglet said horrible supervisors and managers were also giving enormous stress to workers with a recent Gallup Survey in the “State of the Global Workplace: 2022 Report,” stating that Filipino workers are the most stressed at work in Southeast Asia.